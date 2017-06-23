close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australia Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth enters semi-finals with 25-23, 21-17 win over B Sai Praneeth

Srikanth will next face the winner of the match between China's Yuqi Shi and defending champion Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the semi-final.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 11:26
Australia Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth enters semi-finals with 25-23, 21-17 win over B Sai Praneeth

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday advanced into the semi-final of Australian Open Super Series with a straight games win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth in quarter-final match of Australian Open Superseries .

Kidambi, who defeated World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 on Thursday, defeated Praneeth 25-23, 21-17. It was a closely fought contest between the two Indian players who are very well aware of each other's style of play.

Srikanth defeated the South Korean second time in a matter of five days after his Indonesian Open men`s single event title victory.

Sai Praneeth entered quarters, breezing past China`s Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 to join Srikanth in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Srikanth will next face the winner of the match between China's Yuqi Shi and defending champion Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the semi-final.

More to follow...

TAGS

Kidambi SrikanthB Sai PraneethAustralian Open SuperseriesBadminton News

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Australian players urge &#039;emergency mediation&#039; with Cricket Australia as deadline looms
cricket

Australian players urge 'emergency mediation' wit...

New Zealand include Jeet Raval, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme to contracts list
cricket

New Zealand include Jeet Raval, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandh...

Jasprit Bumrah&#039;s no-ball: Jaipur traffic police uses game-changing incident to promote road safety
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball: Jaipur traffic police uses g...

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Indian skipper deletes tweet welcoming legendary leggie as head coach
cricket

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Indian skipper deletes tweet...

Andy Murray&#039;s reign as World No. 1 is under threat, believes Roger Federer
Tennis

Andy Murray's reign as World No. 1 is under threat, be...

After getting Test status, Afghanistan celebrates &#039;big dream&#039; coming true
cricket

After getting Test status, Afghanistan celebrates 'big...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video