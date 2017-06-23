Australia Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth enters semi-finals with 25-23, 21-17 win over B Sai Praneeth

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday advanced into the semi-final of Australian Open Super Series with a straight games win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth in quarter-final match of Australian Open Superseries .

Kidambi, who defeated World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 on Thursday, defeated Praneeth 25-23, 21-17. It was a closely fought contest between the two Indian players who are very well aware of each other's style of play.

Srikanth defeated the South Korean second time in a matter of five days after his Indonesian Open men`s single event title victory.

Sai Praneeth entered quarters, breezing past China`s Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 to join Srikanth in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Srikanth will next face the winner of the match between China's Yuqi Shi and defending champion Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the semi-final.

More to follow...