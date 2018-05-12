हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Australian Open Badminton Championship

Australian Open Badminton: Indian challenge ends as men's doubles pair loses in semis

Reuters

Sydney: The Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy on Saturday suffered a straight-game defeat at the hands of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto of Indonesia to bow out of the Australian Open Badminton Championship.

The third seeded India duo lost 17-21 15-21 to their top seed opponents in a 39-minute contest at the Quay Centre Olympic Park Court here.

With the pair's loss, the Indian challenge ended in the tournament. All the other Indians could not get past the quarterfinals.

On Friday, fourth seed Sameer Verma was shocked by Chqualifieralfier Lu Guangzu, while second seed B Sai Praneeth was knocked out by Lee Cheuk Yiu in the men's singles quarterfinals. 

