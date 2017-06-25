Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth outclasses China's Chen Long to clinch second consecutive Superseries title

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced a scintillating performance to defeat reigning Olympic and World champion Chen Long of China in the Men's Singles final to lift his second successive Supersies title at Australian Open today. (Srikanth Kidambi vs Chen Long - As it happened...)

The win also guarantees Srikanth a prize money of $750,000 after he took just 46 minutes to beat the former World No.1 22-20, 21-16 at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre with relative ease.

The opening game of the encounter was more competitive as compared to the second, with Srikanth coming out on top after the game was tied 20-20.

However, the World No. 11 took 11-9 lead at the short break in Game 2 before completely dominating the second half and taking an incredible 21-16 win to wrap-up the contest.

This is the 24-year-old's first victory in six outings against the Chinese, whom he failed to defeat in the previous 5 encounters. That does speak a lot about the improvement the shuttler from Hyderabad has done in the recent times.

With this victory, the Guntur-born lad has now clinched two back-to-back Superseries titles after defeating Japan's Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 21-19 at the Indonesia Open. This was also Srikanth'sthird consecutive Superseries final.

As a reward to Srikanth's accomplishment, Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs. 5 lakh cash reward for the shuttler.