close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth outclasses China's Chen Long to clinch second consecutive Superseries title

The win also guarantees Srikanth a prize money of $750,000 after he took just 46 minutes to beat the former World No.1 22-20, 21-16 at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre with relative ease.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 12:56
Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth outclasses China&#039;s Chen Long to clinch second consecutive Superseries title

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced a scintillating performance to defeat reigning Olympic and World champion Chen Long of China in the Men's Singles final to lift his second successive Supersies title at Australian Open today. (Srikanth Kidambi vs Chen Long - As it happened...)

The win also guarantees Srikanth a prize money of $750,000 after he took just 46 minutes to beat the former World No.1 22-20, 21-16 at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre with relative ease.

The opening game of the encounter was more competitive as compared to the second, with Srikanth coming out on top after the game was tied 20-20. 

However, the World No. 11 took 11-9 lead at the short break in Game 2 before completely dominating the second half and taking an incredible 21-16 win to wrap-up the contest.

This is the 24-year-old's first victory in six outings against the Chinese, whom he failed to defeat in the previous 5 encounters. That does speak a lot about the improvement the shuttler from Hyderabad has done in the recent times.

With this victory, the Guntur-born lad has now clinched two back-to-back Superseries titles after defeating Japan's Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 21-19 at the Indonesia Open. This was also Srikanth'sthird  consecutive Superseries final.

As a reward to Srikanth's accomplishment, Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs. 5 lakh cash reward for the shuttler.

TAGS

Australian Open SuperseriesKidambi SrikanthChen LongSrikanth vs Chen LongBadminton NewsAustralian Open Superseries final

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

No-ball lesson: After Jaipur Police, Pakistan Police poke fun at Jasprit Bumrah
cricket

No-ball lesson: After Jaipur Police, Pakistan Police poke f...

BAI announce Rs 5 lakh cash reward to Kidambi Srikanth for clinching Australian Open Superseries title
Badminton

BAI announce Rs 5 lakh cash reward to Kidambi Srikanth for...

Ankush Dahiya claims gold, Devendro Singh bags silver at Mongolia tourney
Other Sports

Ankush Dahiya claims gold, Devendro Singh bags silver at Mo...

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI : Live Streaming, TV listing, Time, Date, Venue
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI : Live Streaming, TV listing,...

India&#039;s tour of West Indies: Virat Kohli needs winning spree to overshadow Anil Kumble fiasco
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

India's tour of West Indies: Virat Kohli needs winning...

WWC 2017: Mithali Raj claims world record by smashing most number of consecutive fifties in ODIs
cricket

WWC 2017: Mithali Raj claims world record by smashing most...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video