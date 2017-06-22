close
Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth stuns World No. 1 Son Wan Ho again, to meet B Sai Praneeth in quarters

Srikanth defeated No. 1 ranked South Korean second time in a matter of five days after his Indonesian Open men`s single event title victory.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 13:33
Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth stuns World No. 1 Son Wan Ho again, to meet B Sai Praneeth in quarters

Sydney: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will take on compatriot Sai Praneeth in a Australian Open quarter-final here later in the week.

Srikanth and Praneeth brushing aside South Korean Son Wan Ho and Chinese Huang Yuxiang respectively, on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 to advance to the quarter-final stage of the series.

Srikanth defeated the South Korean second time in a matter of five days after his Indonesian Open men`s single event title victory.

Sai Praneeth entered quarters, breezing past China`s Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 to join Srikanth in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Praneeth played a defensive game but his net shots played a vital role in clinching the victory.

TAGS

Kidambi SrikanthSai PraneethAustralian OpenHuang YuxiangBadminton News

