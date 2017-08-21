close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

B Sai Praneeth give India extra edge at BWF World Championships

After experiencing a slow start to the 2017 Badminton World Federation (BWF) season, Praneeth won back-to-back titles at the Singapore Open Superseries, defeating fellow Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, and Thailand Open.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:20
B Sai Praneeth give India extra edge at BWF World Championships
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Indian badminton has been on a rise for the past couple of years at least, with PV Sindhu's silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Kidambi Srikanth's three Super Series titles in 2017. But there is another shuttler by the name of B Sai Praneeth who dramatically took a huge leap from rank 33 to break into the top 25 within a span of four weeks. He thus earned a spot in the World Badminton Championships.

After experiencing a slow start to the 2017 Badminton World Federation (BWF) season, Praneeth won back-to-back titles at the Singapore Open Superseries, defeating fellow Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, and Thailand Open.

Since winning a bronze medal at the 2010 BWF World Junior Championships, he has become one of India's best hopes. But Praneeth made his name known on the senior circuit after stunning Taufik Hidayat at his home ground in 2013. Unluckily for the Indonesian legend, he was looking a perfect farewell which never came. Just a few day later, he once again ousted world number four Hu Yun of Hong Kong in the Singapore Super Series.

Late 2014 saw injuries hampering the then 22-year-old's progress. Despite sustaining a foot injury, he refused to sit out of the Senior National Badminton Championship in 2015. His decision eventually proved costly as the injury turned worse. He was forced to take a month's break in order to get himself fit for playing again.

At the 2016 All England Super Series Premier, Praneeth looked at his absolute best again and went on to stun the second seed, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. The extent of Praneeth's dominance can be understood considering it was a straight game victory and that too in the first round.

Praneeth defeated fellow countryman Kidmabi Srikanth in the Singapore Open Super Series final, early this year to become only the second Indian (male) to win a Super Series title, with Srikanth being the first. Overall, he became the fourth Indian to win the title, with Saina Nehwal and P.V.Sindhu being the remaining two players.

Two months after the all-important victory, Praneeth captured another prized title after defeating Indonesian Christie Jonatana in the Thailand Grand Prix Gold.

As far as his title bid at the World Championship is concerned, he himself considers the Big Three Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long as the favourites.

TAGS

B Sai Praneethindian BadmintonKidambi SrikanthWorld Badminton ChampionshipsBWFsports news

From Zee News

If I don&#039;t perform, anyone can take my place: Shikhar Dhawan
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

If I don't perform, anyone can take my place: Shikhar...

BWF Worlds: Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Sikki Reddy ready for mixed-doubles challenge
Badminton

BWF Worlds: Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Sikki Reddy ready for mix...

Real Madrid ease past Deportivo, Barcelona honour terror attack victims in Betis win
Football

Real Madrid ease past Deportivo, Barcelona honour terror at...

BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 1
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 1

SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian batsman to hit six consecutive 50-plus scores against any team in ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian batsman to h...

WATCH: Injured Broke Lesnar returns to beat Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman in WWE SummerSlam
Other Sports

WATCH: Injured Broke Lesnar returns to beat Samoa Joe, Roma...

WATCH: Jinder Mahal survives nasty crash to defend WWE Championship title
Other Sports

WATCH: Jinder Mahal survives nasty crash to defend WWE Cham...

Brilliant Neymar dazzles in PSG&#039;s 6-2 thumping of Toulouse
Football

Brilliant Neymar dazzles in PSG's 6-2 thumping of Toul...

Garbine Muguruza routs would-be No 1 Simona Halep for Cincinnati WTA title
Tennis

Garbine Muguruza routs would-be No 1 Simona Halep for Cinci...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video