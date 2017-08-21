B Sai Praneeth gives India extra edge at BWF World Championships

New Delhi: Indian badminton has been on a rise for the past couple of years at least, with PV Sindhu's silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Kidambi Srikanth's three Super Series titles in 2017. But there is another shuttler by the name of B Sai Praneeth who dramatically took a huge leap from rank 33 to break into the top 25 within a span of four weeks. He thus earned a spot in the World Badminton Championships.

After experiencing a slow start to the 2017 Badminton World Federation (BWF) season, Praneeth won back-to-back titles at the Singapore Open Superseries, defeating fellow Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, and Thailand Open.

Since winning a bronze medal at the 2010 BWF World Junior Championships, he has become one of India's best hopes. But Praneeth made his name known on the senior circuit after stunning Taufik Hidayat at his home ground in 2013. Unluckily for the Indonesian legend, he was looking a perfect farewell which never came. Just a few day later, he once again ousted world number four Hu Yun of Hong Kong in the Singapore Super Series.

Late 2014 saw injuries hampering the then 22-year-old's progress. Despite sustaining a foot injury, he refused to sit out of the Senior National Badminton Championship in 2015. His decision eventually proved costly as the injury turned worse. He was forced to take a month's break in order to get himself fit for playing again.

At the 2016 All England Super Series Premier, Praneeth looked at his absolute best again and went on to stun the second seed, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. The extent of Praneeth's dominance can be understood considering it was a straight game victory and that too in the first round.

Praneeth defeated fellow countryman Kidmabi Srikanth in the Singapore Open Super Series final, early this year to become only the second Indian (male) to win a Super Series title, with Srikanth being the first. Overall, he became the fourth Indian to win the title, with Saina Nehwal and P.V.Sindhu being the remaining two players.

Two months after the all-important victory, Praneeth captured another prized title after defeating Indonesian Christie Jonatana in the Thailand Grand Prix Gold.

As far as his title bid at the World Championship is concerned, he himself considers the Big Three Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long as the favourites.