Badminton Asia Team Championships: PV Sindhu wins but India lose to Indonesia in quarters

Alor Setar, Malaysia: The Indian women's team campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships ended as they went down to Indonesia 1-3 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Just like in the loss against Japan on Friday, PV Sindhu was the only one to win her match. She beat Fitriani Fitriani 21-13, 24-22 in the first singles.

It was all downhill for India from there on as they lost the next three matches.

Greysia Polli and Apriyani Rahayu defeated Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy 21-5, 21-16 in the first women's doubles clash.

In the second singles, Hanna Ramadini breezed past Priya Kudaravalli 21-8, 21-15.

The second doubles sealed the tie for Indonesia as Anggia Shitta Awanda and Mahadewi Istarani beat Sindhu and Sanyogita Ghorpade 21-9, 21-18.