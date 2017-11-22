हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Badminton: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy advance at Hong Kong Open

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round while Parupalli Kashyap and the women`s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fell in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open Superseries on Wednesday.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 22, 2017, 16:36 PM IST
Comments |
Badminton: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy advance at Hong Kong Open
PV Sindhu (left) and Saina Nehwal

Hong Kong: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round while Parupalli Kashyap and the women`s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fell in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open Superseries on Wednesday.

While second-seed Sindhu eased past Hong Kong`s qualifier Leung Yuet Yee 21-18, 21-10, Saina registered a hard-fought 21-19, 23-21 win over Denmark`s Mette Poulsen.

In the men`s singles, Prannoy moved into the second round after a 19-21, 21-17, 21-15 win in an hour and one minute over Hong Kong`s Hu Yun.

Kashyap lost 21-15, 9-21, 20-22 to South Korean Lee Dong Keun in an hour and nine minutes.

Sourabh Verma too exited the competition, losing to Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto 15-21, 8-21 in 30 minutes.

The women`s doubles pair of Ashwini and Sikki fought hard but couldn`t prevent China`s Huang Dongping and Li Wenmei from advancing to the next round. The Chinese won 21-11, 19-21, 21-19 in 55 minutes.

Tags:
PV SindhuSaina NehwalbadmintonIndiaHS PrannoyHong Kong SuperseriesHong Kong
Next
Story

Saina Nehwal enters Round 2 in Hong Kong; Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma bow out

Trending