Premier Badminton League

Badminton- Thankful to Bengaluru Raptors, would love to pay back: Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth was bought for Rs 80 lakh by the Bengaluru Raptors during the  Premier Badminton League auction that took place in Delhi on Monday.

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Former World No 1 shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, picked by Bengaluru Raptors in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) auction, is eager to pay back the franchise in every possible way in the upcoming edition of the league.

The 25-year-old player also termed the PBL, whose fourth season would begin on December 22, as a great experience.

"I am really thankful to Bengaluru for putting so much of confidence in me and buying me back. I would love to pay back in every way I can. It (PBL) is a great experience. We don't really get to play too many team events and PBL is something where you get to interact with players from different countries."

"It's a whole new experience and always fun to interact with different people," Guntur-born Srikanth told PTI.

Srikanth was bought for Rs 80 lakh by the Bengaluru Raptors in the auction that took place in the national capital on Monday. The 25-year-old who won an individual silver medal in the Commonwealth Games is now geared up for the Denmark Open, which begins on October 16.

"I really want to do well (in the Denmark Open). Every time I go to a tournament, I want to do well, give my best. I haven't set any target, it's more about doing well," the shuttler said.

Srikanth is now associated with Red Bull and expressed joy over the association. Last year he had won four Super Series titles, but this year he hasn't found his mojo in big events, barring the Commonwealth Games held in April this year.

His dream of winning a medal in the World Championship also went up in smoke following his defeat to Malaysian Daren Liew. Srikanth was also knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after suffering a shock defeat in the second round of the men's singles competition.

When asked about how he would rate the year so far, Srikanth said, "2017 had been a great year for me. 2018 also is not a bad year. I have done really well, got my first-ever Commonwealth Games individual medal and first-ever gold medal for the team. I have done well at the Super Series level and am still there in the top eight."

"So I don't have any regrets, could have (been) a little better, but really happy with the way it has been. I never gave up at any moment and am working hard. Even if I lost, I'll continue doing it," he said.

The badminton ace also praised his coach P Gopichand for being supportive.

"He (Gopi Sir) is definitely one who has always been supportive to me and he is always there for me, every-time I win or lose," he added.

