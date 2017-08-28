close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BAI announces 10 lakh cash reward for PV Sindhu, 5 lakh for Saina Nehwal

India's wait for gold medal at the Badminton Worlds continued after PV Sindhu lost to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in women's single finals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 10:13
BAI announces 10 lakh cash reward for PV Sindhu, 5 lakh for Saina Nehwal
IANS | PTI

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) today announced cash award of Rs 10 lakh for silver-medal winner P V Sindhu and Rs 5 lakh for bronze winner Saina Nehwal following their medal winning performances in the World Championships that concluded in Glasgow.

India's wait for gold medal at the Badminton Worlds continued after PV Sindhu lost to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in women's single finals while Nehwal was ousted in the semis by the same opponent.

Despite the agony of this near miss, the Badminton federation would be proud of its shuttlers' performance considering it is for the first time that India has secured two medals at the prestigious event.

Congratulating the players for their exceptional performance in the tournament, BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I would like to congratulate both the girls for their great performance. It has been a great journey and I am sure the performance of the players will only get better from here".

"I am glad that this is the first time India had a record breaking participation at the World Championships and getting two medals from a single world championship is unprecedented but our players have made it possible," Sarma told IANS.

This will be a third medal for Sindhu in the World Championships. She had won bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

With this win, she also became the only second Indian to reach the finals of World Championship after Saina Nehwal achieved that feat in the last edition of the tournament at Jakarta.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

BAIPV SindhuSaina NehwalBadminton World ChampionshipsBadminton Association of IndiaBadminton News

From Zee News

Pray for MS Dhoni&#039;s fitness till 2019 ICC World Cup, says Virender Sehwag
cricket

Pray for MS Dhoni's fitness till 2019 ICC World Cup, s...

Marco Asensio magic rescues Real Madrid against Valencia
Football

Marco Asensio magic rescues Real Madrid against Valencia

Small targets are always tricky to chase, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Small targets are always tricky to chase, says Virat Kohli

&#039;Mera petrol khatam ho gaya dekhte dekhte,&#039; Saina Nehwal reacts on PV Sindhu&#039;s epic final at World Badminton Championships
Badminton

'Mera petrol khatam ho gaya dekhte dekhte,' Saina...

Twitter bursts with memes as MS Dhoni decides to take quick nap during 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Twitter bursts with memes as MS Dhoni decides to take quick...

Will play against Pakistan even if I lose a leg, MS Dhoni told MSK Prasad
cricket

Will play against Pakistan even if I lose a leg, MS Dhoni t...

I won&#039;t quit over transfers, says Chelsea manager Antonio Conte
English Premier LeagueFootball

I won't quit over transfers, says Chelsea manager Anto...

Kylian Mbappe in line to complete stunning PSG move
Football

Kylian Mbappe in line to complete stunning PSG move

Alexander Zverev believes he can beat the big players at US Open
Tennis

Alexander Zverev believes he can beat the big players at US...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video