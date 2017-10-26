BWF rankings: Kidambi Srikanth climbs to 4th place, PV Sindhu continues at 2nd

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth climbed to the fourth position in latest BWF rankings, released on Thursday. Propelled by his recent success in the Denmark Open Super Series event, the 24-year-old jumped four places with 66,923 points.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, whom Srikanth defeated in the Denmark Open semi-final, still holds the top spot, with South Korea's Son Wan Ho sitting at No.2 spot. Chinese legend Lin Dan is third on the list.

Srikanth is now just one spot away from matching his career-best ranking of third, which he attained in 2015.

HS Prannoy also gained two spots to be placed at his career-best 12th place. Sameer Verma is ranked 18th while Ajay Jayaram fell two places in the rankings to occupy 23rd position.

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu continues to be at No.2 spot, while Saina Nehwal gained one place. She is now ranked 11th. Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan is the top-ranked player.

On Sunday, Srikanth clinched his third Super Series Premier title with a dominating straight-game victory over Korean veteran Lee Hyun II in a lop-sided final of Denmark Open.

Playing an opponent 12 years his senior, Srikanth asserted his dominance with a 21-10 21-5 win over 37-year-old Lee in a match that lasted just 25 minutes.

But Sindhu failed to cross the first hurdle in the tournament.

Indians suttlers are currently playing French Open Superseries, with Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth and Prannoy have already reached their respective second rounds.