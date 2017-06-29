BWF Rankings: After back-to-back Super Series triumphs, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up three spots to enter top-10

New Delhi: Indian badminton sensation Kidambi Srikanth broke back into the top-10 in the latest BWF men's singles rankings on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who won back-to-back Super Series titles earlier this month is now ranked eighth in the world with 58,583 points. He is the lone Indian on the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing three places.

Kidambi has now made a jump of 14 places in the last two weeks, a period in which he claimed both the Indonesian Open and Australian Open titles. If he continues the good form, the shuttler from Guntur can match his career-best ranking of third, which he had attained in 2015.

B Sai Praneeth, who defeated Srikanth to win maiden title at Singapore Open in April, has moved up a position to be at 15th. But Ajay Jayaram and HS Prannoy dropped one and two spots respectively to be at 16th and 23rd.

In women's singles, Sania Nehwal gained a spot to be at 15th, while PV Sindhu dropped a place to be world no. 5. Both the players had reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open.