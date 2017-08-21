BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 1

New Delhi: The schedules for the first two days have been released. And there will be enough Indian interests on Day 1 of the 2017 BWF World Championships, which starts today at Glasgow.

Here's look at Indians on action today:

1. Kidambi Srikanth

The torch-bearer of Indian men's badminton, Srikanth will take on unfancied Russian Sergey Sirant in his first match. Seeded 8th, the Indian shuttler will start as the favourite against the world no. 71. But the 24-year-old Indian should apply caution. Any slip up will derail his campaign.

2. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and K Maneesha

Young guns Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and K Maneesha will take on Tam Chun Hei and NG Tsz Yau of Hong Kong in their mixed doubles first round match. In their only previous meeting, the Hong Kong pair had won 21-10 21-14 at Malaysia Masters in January.

3. Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy

The Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy have gained enough experience to compete against the best. Now, they have got just the perfect setting to do so. Their first round opponents are Chung Eui Seok and Kim Dukyoung of Korea. This will be their first meeting.

4. Rituparna Das

The 21-year-old can announce her arrival in the world stage with a good performance in Glasgow. Expecting a medal from Rituparna would be a huge ask, but she sure can make her presence felt in the tournament. She takes on Airi Mikkela of Finland today. At 2012 Dutch Junior Open, she beat Mikkela 18-21, 19-21.

5. Tanvi Lad

The 24-year-old has been around for some time, but never really managed to convince her detractors. But she can make her own course as an anonymous player. She will take on Chloe Birch of England today. The Indian shuttler had won their previous meeting at 2015 Welsh International.

6. Sameer Verma

Fit-again Sameer is ready to take on the best. There's no realistic chance for him to win a medal, but he can shock a few. He takes on Abian Pablo of Spain today. The 22-year-old Indian lost the Spaniard at 2015 Bulgarian Open. That was their only meeting so far.

7. Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil

Indian women's doubles pair of Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil will hope to beat Natalya Voytsekh and Yelyzaveta Zharka again. Last year, the Indian pair survived a three-game thriller against the Ukrainian at 2016 Polish International.