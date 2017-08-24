close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth enters singles quarter-final

Later in the day, India's medal hopes Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu – both in women's singles and Ajay Jayaram and B. Sai Praneeth – in men's singles – will play their respective pre-quarters.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:10
BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth enters singles quarter-final
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Indian ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced yet another clinical performance to enter the men's singles quarter-final at the 2017 BWF World Championships on Thursday in Glasgow.

Srikanth, seeded eighth, defeated Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games, 21-14 21-18. The 14th seeded Dane tried to fight back in the second set, but his bid posed no challenge to an rampaging Srikanth. The match lasted 42 minutes.

In the first ever meeting, Srikanth never allowed his lower-ranked opponent to settle, eventually winning 42 points against Antonsen's 32.

He will now play the winner of top seeded Son Wan Ho of South Korea and 11th seeded Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in the quarters.

Srikanth was one of the seven Indians to feature on Day 4 of the tournament.

Earlier, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost to seventh seeded Indonesian pair of Debby Susanto and Praveen Jordan in three epic games, 20-22 21-18 21-18.

Later in the day, India's medal hopes Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu – both in women's singles and Ajay Jayaram and B. Sai Praneeth – in men's singles – will play their respective pre-quarters.

 

TAGS

Kidambi Srikanth2017 BWF World ChampionshipsAnders AntonsenSaina NehwalPV SindhuAjay JayaramSai Praneethsports news

From Zee News

How captain Virat Kohli sculpted his perfect body? Find out in this video...
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

How captain Virat Kohli sculpted his perfect body? Find out...

BCCI is &#039;male chauvinist organisation&#039;, says Diana Edulji
cricket

BCCI is 'male chauvinist organisation', says Dian...

Sri Lanka to launch inquiry into poor performances of national cricket team
cricket

Sri Lanka to launch inquiry into poor performances of natio...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United, signs one-year contract
English Premier LeagueFootball

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United, signs one-yea...

Shahid Afridi, Alex Hales among 90 shortlisted foreign players for T20 Global League
cricket

Shahid Afridi, Alex Hales among 90 shortlisted foreign play...

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss Chamara Kapugedera of SL
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss C...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 24: Details of match, timings and venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 24: Details of match, timin...

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat crash out of World Wrestling Championships
Other Sports

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat crash out of World Wrestling Ch...

Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown
Tennis

Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video