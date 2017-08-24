BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth enters singles quarter-final

New Delhi: Indian ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced yet another clinical performance to enter the men's singles quarter-final at the 2017 BWF World Championships on Thursday in Glasgow.

Srikanth, seeded eighth, defeated Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games, 21-14 21-18. The 14th seeded Dane tried to fight back in the second set, but his bid posed no challenge to an rampaging Srikanth. The match lasted 42 minutes.

In the first ever meeting, Srikanth never allowed his lower-ranked opponent to settle, eventually winning 42 points against Antonsen's 32.

He will now play the winner of top seeded Son Wan Ho of South Korea and 11th seeded Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in the quarters.

Srikanth was one of the seven Indians to feature on Day 4 of the tournament.

Earlier, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost to seventh seeded Indonesian pair of Debby Susanto and Praveen Jordan in three epic games, 20-22 21-18 21-18.

Later in the day, India's medal hopes Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu – both in women's singles and Ajay Jayaram and B. Sai Praneeth – in men's singles – will play their respective pre-quarters.