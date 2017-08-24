close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu survives three-game thriller to book quarter-final spot

Sindhu will play fifth seeded Sun Yu in the quarter-final. The Chinese girl too survived a three-game thriller to beat Spaniard Beatriz Corrales, 21-11,19-21, 23-21.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 20:54
BWF World Championshis: PV Sindhu survives three-game thriller to book quarter-final spot
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu produced one of her greatest comeback victories to book a quarter-final spot in the ongoing 2017 World Badminton Championships on Thursday in Glasgow.

Sindhu, 22, started the match on a confident note, leading her rival 4-2 in their women's singles third round match. But the Rio Olympics silver medallist soon lost her form, and was seen fighting to save the first game. Then came a desperate rear-guard action, but it was too late for the Indian. She lost the opener 19-21.

The same script followed in the second game too, but with a different ending. Just like in the first game, Sindhu led Ngan Yi 4-2 in the beginning, then was seen trialing 13-15. But Sindhu showed her experience to force a 20-20, then wrapped up the game 23-21, thus forcing a deciding third game.

In the third game, having learnt from her previous mistakes, Sindhu kept the pressure on the Hong Kong girl. And was leading 5-1, then it soon became 8-4. It was converted to a 11-4 lead.

But Ngan Yi fought back by closing the gap to one single point, 14-15. Then, it was the turn of the higher rank Indian to finish off the contest with a flurry of points, at 21-17.

It was Sindhu's fourth win over Ngan Yi in four meetings.

Sindhu will play fifth seeded Sun Yu in the quarter-final. The Chinese girl too survived a three-game thriller to beat Spaniard Beatriz Corrales, 21-11,19-21, 23-21.

They have met seven times, with the Chinese girl leading 4-3 in the head-to-head count. Yu defeated Sindhu in their last meeting in straight games, 21-15, 21-17 at Dubai World Superseries Finals last December.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth reached men's singles quarter-final after defeating Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games, 21-14 21-18.

He will now play the winner of top seeded Son Wan Ho of South Korea and 11th seeded Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in the quarters.

However, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost to seventh seeded Indonesian pair of Debby Susanto and Praveen Jordan in three epic games, 20-22 21-18 21-18.

TAGS

PV Sindhu2017 World Badminton ChampionshipsGlasgowSun YuKidambi SrikanthBadminton News

From Zee News

Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barcelona intensifies
Football

Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barcelona intensifies

How captain Virat Kohli sculpted his perfect body? Find out in this video...
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

How captain Virat Kohli sculpted his perfect body? Find out...

BCCI is &#039;male chauvinist organisation&#039;, says Diana Edulji
cricket

BCCI is 'male chauvinist organisation', says Dian...

Sri Lanka to launch inquiry into poor performances of national cricket team
cricket

Sri Lanka to launch inquiry into poor performances of natio...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United, signs one-year contract
English Premier LeagueFootball

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United, signs one-yea...

Shahid Afridi, Alex Hales among 90 shortlisted foreign players for T20 Global League
cricket

Shahid Afridi, Alex Hales among 90 shortlisted foreign play...

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss Chamara Kapugedera of SL
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a scorching yorker to dismiss C...

BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth enters singles quarter-final
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth enters singles qu...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 24: Details of match, timings and venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 24: Details of match, timin...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video