BWF Worlds: Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Sikki Reddy ready for mixed-doubles challenge

The 13th-ranked pair have already three Grand Prix titles to their name. In 2016 Brasil Open and then in the Russian Open in the very next year, the duo had clinched a gold. Earlier this year Pranaav and Reddy had grabbed the top podium defeating fellow Indian pair B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:42
BWF Worlds: Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Sikki Reddy ready for mixed-doubles challenge
Twiiter photo

New Delhi: The 2017 BWF World Championships shuttles-off today at Glasgow and India's chance to clinch a medal in the mixed doubles category holds hope on Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy.

The 13th-ranked pair have already three Grand Prix titles to their name. In 2016 Brasil Open and then in the Russian Open in the very next year, the duo had clinched a gold. Earlier this year Pranaav and Reddy had grabbed the top podium defeating fellow Indian pair B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa.

The 15th-seeded pair of Pranaav and Reddy have received a bye and will thus be up against Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Chiang Kai Hsin or Yogendran Khrishnan and Prajakta Sawant.

A win in their first match could put them on course for a pre-quarters battle against seventh-seeded Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto of Indonesia, who have indeed been phenomenal in recent tournaments in the mixed doubles category. Successively, a victory could see them serving the top-seeded Chinese pair of heng Siwei and Chen Qingchen in quarters draw.  

BWF WorldsPranaav Jerry ChopraSikki Reddysports newsBadminton News

