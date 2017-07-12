close
Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy enter 2nd round

Kashyap will meet Japan's Koki Watanabe, while Prannoy will square off against Scotland's Kieran Merrilees.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 23:55
Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy enter 2nd round

Calagry, Canada: Commonwealth Games champion P Kashyap and rising star H S Prannoy registered straight-game wins to advance to the second round of the USD 65,000 Canada Grand Prix here.

Coming back after recovering from an injury, Kashyap, seeded 16th, defeated Peru's Daniel La Torre Regal 21-11 21-9, while second seed Prannoy beat Mexico's Job Castillo 21-13 21 -15 in another men's singles match at Markin MacPhail Centre.

Kashyap will meet Japan's Koki Watanabe, while Prannoy will square off against Scotland's Kieran Merrilees.

Among others, Lakhanee Sarang eked out a 21-9 17-21 21-7 win over local shuttler Eugene Chan, while Abhishek Yelegar saw off Vietnam's Hoang Nam Nguyen 21-15 21-5 and Karan Rajan Rajarajan outclassed Croatia's Zvonimir Durkinjak 13-21 21-10 21-13.

Lakhanee will next face top seed Korean Lee Hyun Il, Karan will take on England's Sam Parsons and Abhishek will fight it out against USA's Howard Shu.

It was, however, curtains for Harsheel Dani after he lost 11-21 7-21 to France's Lucas Corvee, seeded 11th.

