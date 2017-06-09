Canada Open: Siki Reddy, HS Prannoy, Summeth Reddy get Canada visa after BAI's intervention

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Thursday resolved the visa issues of shuttlers N Siki Reddy, H S Prannoy and Summeth Reddy, thus clearing their participation in the Canada Open Grand Prix to be held from July 11 to 16.

BAI's intervention came a day after the trio sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's intervention in getting their passports and visas from the Canadian High Commission.

"BAI hereby states that the issue relating to delay in acquiring visa of shuttlers N Siki Reddy, H S Prannoy and Summeth Reddy has been resolved. The players can now travel for the Canadian Open to be held in Calgary from July 11," the BAI said in a statement.

"BAI got into action the moment it was brought to their notice and Anand Khare, senior official of the association, acted upon the matter. He got in touch with the Canadian High Commission and ensured that the visas of the players are granted in shortest possible time.

"The players have been informed about the development and BAI wishes them best for the upcoming tournament," the statement added.

The shuttlers will leave for Jakarta tomorrow to take part in the Indonesia Open from June 12 to 18.