close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Canada Open: Siki Reddy, HS Prannoy, Summeth Reddy get Canada visa after BAI's intervention

The shuttlers will leave for Jakarta on Friday to take part in the Indonesia Open from June 12 to 18.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 00:38
Canada Open: Siki Reddy, HS Prannoy, Summeth Reddy get Canada visa after BAI&#039;s intervention

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Thursday resolved the visa issues of shuttlers N Siki Reddy, H S Prannoy and Summeth Reddy, thus clearing their participation in the Canada Open Grand Prix to be held from July 11 to 16.

BAI's intervention came a day after the trio sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's intervention in getting their passports and visas from the Canadian High Commission.

"BAI hereby states that the issue relating to delay in acquiring visa of shuttlers N Siki Reddy, H S Prannoy and Summeth Reddy has been resolved. The players can now travel for the Canadian Open to be held in Calgary from July 11," the BAI said in a statement.

"BAI got into action the moment it was brought to their notice and Anand Khare, senior official of the association, acted upon the matter. He got in touch with the Canadian High Commission and ensured that the visas of the players are granted in shortest possible time.

"The players have been informed about the development and BAI wishes them best for the upcoming tournament," the statement added.

The shuttlers will leave for Jakarta tomorrow to take part in the Indonesia Open from June 12 to 18.

TAGS

India BadmintonBAIN Siki ReddyHS PrannoySummeth ReddyCanada Open Grand PrixSushma SwarajIndonesia Opensports news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Spin great Muttiah Muralidaran becomes first Sri Lankan to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
cricket

Spin great Muttiah Muralidaran becomes first Sri Lankan to...

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan officials to meet AIFF chief over...
Football

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan officials to meet AIFF chief over...

Lionel Messi to wed childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario
Football

Lionel Messi to wed childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo...

Argentina vs Brazil: Cash of the titans as Superclasico goes Down Under
Football

Argentina vs Brazil: Cash of the titans as Superclasico goe...

French Open 2017: Simona Halep, Jelena Ostapenko to clash for women&#039;s singles title
Tennis

French Open 2017: Simona Halep, Jelena Ostapenko to clash f...

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli concedes defeat, admits India were outplayed by Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli concedes defeat, admits I...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video