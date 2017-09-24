close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Carolina Marin, Victor Axelsen clinch Japan Open titles

World champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark beat Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei on Sunday to clinch his first Japan Open title.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 18:19
Carolina Marin, Victor Axelsen clinch Japan Open titles
Courtesy: Twitter

Tokyo: World champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark beat Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei on Sunday to clinch his first Japan Open title.

Axelsen, who defeated two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China to bag the world title in Glasgow last month, edged out Lee 21-14, 19-21, 21-14 in the men's singles final.

Lee, who has won the Japan Open six times including last year, narrowly took the second game but the Dane put in a brilliant performance to triumph in the third.

In the women's singles Carolina Marin of Spain, last year's Olympic gold medallist, overwhelmed He Bingjiao of China 23-21, 21-12.

Japan's Rio Olympics gold medallists Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo beat South Korea's Kim Ha-Na and Kong Hee- Yong 21-18, 21-16 in the women's doubles final, to the delight of local fans at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

But Japanese male duo Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko suffered a 21-12, 21-15 defeat at the hands of Indonesians Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men's doubles final.

In the mixed doubles, Chinese pair Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping overpowered Takuro Hoki and Sayaka Hirota of Japan 21-13, 21-8.

TAGS

Viktor AxelsenCarolina MarinLee Chong WeiJapan OpenBadminton News

From Zee News

Watch: Rohit Sharma hits Kane Richardson for 103-metre long massive six
cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma hits Kane Richardson for 103-metre long...

Watch comedy that unfolded when Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried bowling knuckle ball
cricket

Watch comedy that unfolded when Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried bow...

Shreyas Iyer strikes century on day two of unofficial Test against New Zealand
cricket

Shreyas Iyer strikes century on day two of unofficial Test...

Eliud Kipchoge wins rainy Berlin marathon, misses world record
Other Sports

Eliud Kipchoge wins rainy Berlin marathon, misses world rec...

BadmintonOther Sports

18-year-old shuttler dies during practice at Kolkata SAI Co...

Shane Warne allegedly hits porn star; victim calls him &#039;vile creature&#039;
cricket

Shane Warne allegedly hits porn star; victim calls him...

Watch: Manish Pandey takes stunning catch to dismiss Peter Handscomb
cricket

Watch: Manish Pandey takes stunning catch to dismiss Peter...

Watch: Glenn Maxwell st MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal, again
cricket

Watch: Glenn Maxwell st MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal, again

Aaron Finch celebrates Australia return with first brilliant hundred in Indore
cricket

Aaron Finch celebrates Australia return with first brillian...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video