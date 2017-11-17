हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Defending champion PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open

Last year, Sindhu won the title after defeating Chinese favourite Sun Yun in three games 21-11, 17-21, 21-11 in the final.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 17, 2017, 15:48 PM IST
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Defending champion PV Sindhu crashed out of China Open Super Series Premier after losing to unheralded Chinese opponent Gao Fangjie in the second women's singles quarter-final match on Friday in Fuzhou.

With that, India's campaign at the tournament also came to an end. Yesterday, national champions Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out of their respective singles events.

In their first ever meeting, the more experienced Indian player allowed the 17-year-old Chinese girl to dominate the proceedings. 

The 22-year-old Indian hardly managed to challenge her opponent, losing the match in straight games 11-21, 10-21 in just 37 minutes at Haixia Olympic Sports Center.

