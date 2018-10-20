हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Denmark Open 2018

Denmark Open 2018: Saina Nehwal beats Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to enters final

Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal qualifies for final after beating Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-11, 21-12 in Women's singles semifinal match. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal qualifies for final after beating Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-11, 21-12 in Women's singles semifinal match. 

Nehwal will now face Tai Tzu Ying in the final match. The Indian shuttler had stormed into the semifinal after a hard-fought win over Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. 

Saina came back from a game down to beat familiar foe and world number seven Okuhara of Japan 17-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the quarter-final lasting 58 minutes on Friday night.

Earlier on Sunday, star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost his men's singles semi-final match to Kento Momota of Japan to bow out of the Denmark Open.

Second seed Momota took 42 minutes to outplay the seventh seed Indian shuttler 21-16, 21-12 in straight games to advance.

Srikanth struggled from the start and failed to find his rhythm which cost him the match.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the quarter-finals.

(With Agency Inputs)

