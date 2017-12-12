Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen - A Short Analysis

New Delhi: Kidambi Srikanth will kickstart his Dubai Superseries campaign with a match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.

Srikanth is currently world number four in the Men's Singles category, meanwhile Axelsen is at pole position in the Men's Singles category.

Both Axelsen and Srikanth are right-handed.

(Also read: Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: When, Where, TV Listing and Draw)

This year, Srikanth has played 45 matches, out of which he has won 37 of them.

Meanwhile, Axelsen has won 32 matches, out of a total of 41 matches, he has played this year.

The Dane and Indian have played each other six times, with both winning three each.

(Also read: Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao - A Short Analysis)

The last time, they played each other was at the Denmark Open this year, where Srikanth came on top, winning 14-21, 22-20, 21-7.

They first played each other at the Swiss Open in 2015, where Srikanth won 21-15, 12-21, 21-14.

They will be playing each other on 13th December 2017.