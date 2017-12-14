Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: PV Sindhu beats Sayaka Sato in straight sets, seals place in semis

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semifinals of Dubai World Superseries on Wednesday after defeating her Japanese counterpart, Sayaka Sato in straight sets, 21-13, 21-12.

Sindhu had a relatively easy match against Sato who failed to make the World No. 3 sweat. Sindhu unleashed a volley of smashes and slices to overpower her opponent in both sets.

She will next face World Number 2 Akane Yamaguchi from Japan on Friday in her final group stage match. Sindhu has faced-off against Yamaguchi earlier as well and has a 4-2 head-to-head record. While Sindhu's comfortable victory on Thursday guarantees a spot in the semis on Saturday, her match with Yamaguchi will decide who gets the first and second place in their group.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth lost his second straight group match - going down to Tien Chen of Taiwan 21-18, 21-18.

This is the second time Srikanth has played Tien Chen, with the Indian shuttler coming on top in their earlier meeting, at the Hong Kong Open.

Srikanth's second loss in the ongoing tournament has put him out of contention for the semi-finals, even if he grabs a win on Friday.