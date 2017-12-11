Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - A Short Analysis

New Delhi: PV Sindhu will kickstart India's campaign in the Dubai World Superseries, She will face China's He Bingjiao.

Sindhu is currently ranked world number three in the Women's category, meanwhile Bingjiao is ranked world number nine.

Sindhu is right-handed, meanwhile Bingjiao is left-handed.

(Also read: Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: When, Where, TV Listing and Draw)

In 2017, the Indian has won 40 matches, out of a total 52 matches. Her Chinese counterpart has won 23 matches, out of a total 37 matches.

They have faced each other nine times, with Bingjiao winning five times, and Sindhu coming on top four times.

(Also read: Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: Kidambi Srikanth and Viktor Axelsen - A Short Analysis)

The last time, they faced each other in the Korea Open in September of this year, where Sindhu beat the Chinese, 21-10, 17-21, 21-16.

They first met in the Yonex Sunrise Indonesian Masters 2015, where Binjiao beat her 23-21, 21-13.

They will be playing each other on the 13th of December.