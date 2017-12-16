Dubai World Superseries Semi-Finals: PV Sindhu storms into finals, beats Chen Yufei

New Delhi: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu beat China's Chen Yufei in straight games on Saturday, in the semi-final of 2017 BWF Super Series Finals at Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai.

In a match, which lasted 59 minutes, the Olympic silver medalist defeated her Chinese counterpart, 21-15, 21-18, in a stadium packed with Indian fans.

Sindhu, who beat current world number two Akane Yamaguchi within 36 minutes in straight games on Friday, took some time to settle into the game against world number eight Yufei.

The Hyderabadi, who is also the world number three, showed true grit and courage, as Yufei put in an equally good performance. In their sixth meeting, Sindhu allowed the 19-year old sensation to play short rallies with her, until nerves and inexperience allowed Chen to misplace shots, and give away points.

The first game proved to be a perfect example of tactical intelligence from both the shuttlers, with Chen trying to take advantage of Sindhu's height by playing deceptive drop shots, and Sindhu using her height to play barraging body smashes from the backcourt. It was all about defence versus attack, with the Indian stalwart attacking. Towards the end of the first game, Sindhu began to control the proceedings, and sealed it at 21-15, in 24 minutes.

The second game began in similar style as the first game, with both of them trying to outdo each other through well-worked short rallies.

There was a point, when the second game was stuck at 3-3, Sindhu hit a tremendous smash which made Chen lose her footing, and sent the entire crowd cheering at the audacity behind the placement of the shot, which gave Sindhu the point.

Chen kept on trying her best to make a comeback with her well-placed shots, levelling in between with the game stuck at 15-15. It was from this point, Sindhu began to dominate the final proceedings, not wanting to stretch it to a third game, but received stiff competition from Yufei, and sealed it at 21-18, within 35 minutes.

The victory gave Sindhu a 4-2 head-to-head lead over Chen Yufei.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-finals, Akane Yamaguchi beat Ratchanok Intanon, 17-21, 21-12, 21-19, in a match which lasted one hour, twelve minutes. Yamaguchi and Sindhu have already met in their penultimate group match, with Sindhu thrashing her 21-9, 21-13.

The Olympic silver medallist has already clinched the India Open Super Series and Korea Open Super Series, besides bagging the silver at Glasgow World Championship and finishing as runners-up at Hong Kong Open last month. If she wins the final match against Yamaguchi on Sunday, it will be another highlight of India's growing strength in the BWF circuit.