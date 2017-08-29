Fought hard against Nozomi Okuhara but it was just not my day: PV Sindhu

New Delhi: The Women's Singles World Badminton Championships final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara turned out to be one of the most closely fought encounter in the sport, spanning one hour and 49 minutes. While both players gave their all in search of the gold medal, it was the Japanese he edged the Indian in a pulsating clash.

In an interview with ANI after arriving India from Glasgow, Sindhu revealed that she fought hard in the final which could have gone either way but it just wasn't her day.

When asked about whether she would tweak her playing style a bit in order to climb a step further and become a champion next time, the shuttler said everyone has a different style of player and she doesn't feel a need to make changes.

Coach Pullela Gopichand, who was accompanying Sindhu, said "It was indeed a great match and Sindhu did really well. Hope she will have a lot many gold in her cabinet at the end of her career."

In a close summit showdown that lasted for one hour and 50 minute, the longest match of the tournament so far, Sindhu lost the title 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 to Okuhara of Japan on Sunday."

It was anybody`s game. Of course it`s upsetting to lose. From the first game, each point was very important for both of us and even when I was leading or she was leading, it was never over from both sides. There were long rallies and she wasn`t leaving any shuttle, so each point was very tough. In the third game, it was 20-20 and it was anyone`s game I feel," Sindhu said of the match.

The Hyderabadi shuttler said that although she was happy with the silver, she too had aimed for the gold like everyone else.

"I have no words and it is really upsetting because anybody would aim for the gold and the last moment changed everything. Happy with silver, but that feeling is there," Sindhu continued.

The 22-year-old admitted that it has always been difficult to play against Okuhara as there have always been long and tough rallies when they face each other.

"She was never easy and each time we play against each other, there are tough and long rallies. I didn`t take her to be easy and I was prepared that the match would be long but unfortunately, I lost. It was not my day. Both of us were going for each point and we were both tired after such long rallies. Overall it was a good match, that`s all I can say but it just wasn`t my day," she said.

