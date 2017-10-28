French Open: HS Prannoy sets up possible semi-final meeting with Kidambi Srikanth

New Delhi: HS Prannoy defeated South Korean Jeon Hyeok Jin in straight games to keep the hopes of an all-Indian semi-final of 2017 French Open Super Series on Friday in Paris.

Prannoy took 47 minutes to beat the 31-ranked South Korean 21-16, 21-16 in their first-ever meeting. The 25-year-old will meet the winner of the Kidambi Srikanth-Shi Yuqi match, which will be held later in the night.

Earlier, he dumped Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals.

Prannoy, who regained his career-best ranking of World No. 12 that he had achieved in June two years ago, took just 31 minutes to see off Vittinghus 21-11 21-12 to set up a clash with 2016 Australian Open finalist Jeon Hyeok-jin of Korea.

In the women's singles, world no. 2 PV Sindhu entered her maiden French Open semis after registering a comfortable 21-14, 21-14 win over China's Chen Yufei.