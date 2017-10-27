French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu beats China's Chen Yufei to reach semi-finals

New Delhi: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu produced a disciplined performance to beat China's Chen Yufei and reached women's singles semi-finals of 2017 French Open Super Series in Paris on Friday.

World No. 2 Sindhu dominated her Chinese opponent to register a comfortable 21-14, 21-14 straight games win in 41 minutes. It was their fifth meeting, and the win helped Sindhu take a 3-2 lead in the career head-to-head count.

It also served as a sweet revenge for the 22-year-old Indian girl, who lost to Yufei in straight games of the French Open first round match earlier this month.

Sindhu had beaten the then world number nine in the World Championships in three games. In April, Sindhu lost to Yufei in the Malaysian Open.

In the semis, Sindhu will face the winner of the match between third-seed Sung Ju Hyun of South Korea and fifth-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between third seed Sung Ju Hyun of South Korea and fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Akane had defeated another Indian contender Saina Nehwal in the second round.

Yesterday, Akane had defeated another Saina Nehwal.