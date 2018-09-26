हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

From singles to mixed doubles - Saina Nehwal set to marry Parupalli Kashyap

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are set to tie the knot by the end of 2018, according to a report in TOI. 

Image Courtesy: BWF

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are set to tie the knot by the end of 2018, according to a report in TOI. 

Saina and Kashyap were reportedly dating for 10 years. The wedding ceremony is said to take place on December 16, as per the report. 

“Both families had been planning the wedding for a while. They have now finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16,” a source close to the family was quoted as saying to TOI.

The Badminton stars have been training in the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad since 2015. 

Saina Nehwal, a former World No. 1, has over 20 major titles, including a bronze in the 2012 Olympics and in the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta. Nehwal had also won a gold in the recent Commonwealth Games after she beat compatriot and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu in the final. She mentioned that Kashyap had played a key role in motivating her to win the yellow metal. 

Former World No. 6 Kashyap has also had a prolific career before injuries plagued his stay at the top. He won a silver medal in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. He was a semi-finalist in the  2010 Singapore open (World Superseries) and 2012 India Open (World Superseries). 

