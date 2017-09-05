Hope my biopic is out soon, says badminton ace PV Sindhu

New Delhi: PV Sindhu is currently the toast of Indian sport and sports biopics are the flavour of the season in Bollywood. So how could it be that the two do not come together?

Well there is news that actor Sonu Sood is planning to make a biopic on Sindhu. It will be another biopic in a long list of sporting tales which includes films on the lives of Mary Kom, Milkha Singh, MS Dhoni, etc.

Talking to IANS on her biopic, Sindhu said, “We have been discussing it. But nothing has been decided yet. We hope it's going to come out soon.”

Speaking on her sport, the star shuttler said, "Badminton is the real me, and whatever I am today is because of badminton. It's not that I don't have a personal life or anything, but badminton is my passion and I don't regret it. If you want to achieve anything in life, you have to believe in yourself. It is very important. India is growing in terms of sports and there will be many sports coming up in years ahead. Junior players are doing well."

Sindhu has established herself as one of the premier athletes in the country and considering that she is only in her early 20s, her best is only yet to come.