close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hope my biopic is out soon, says badminton ace PV Sindhu

It will be another biopic in a long list of sporting tales which includes films on the lives of Mary Kom, Milkha Singh, MS Dhoni, etc.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 15:51
Hope my biopic is out soon, says badminton ace PV Sindhu

New Delhi: PV Sindhu is currently the toast of Indian sport and sports biopics are the flavour of the season in Bollywood. So how could it be that the two do not come together?

Well there is news that actor Sonu Sood is planning to make a biopic on Sindhu. It will be another biopic in a long list of sporting tales which includes films on the lives of Mary Kom, Milkha Singh, MS Dhoni, etc.

Talking to IANS on her biopic, Sindhu said, “We have been discussing it. But nothing has been decided yet. We hope it's going to come out soon.”

Speaking on her sport, the star shuttler said, "Badminton is the real me, and whatever I am today is because of badminton. It's not that I don't have a personal life or anything, but badminton is my passion and I don't regret it. If you want to achieve anything in life, you have to believe in yourself. It is very important. India is growing in terms of sports and there will be many sports coming up in years ahead. Junior players are doing well."

Sindhu has established herself as one of the premier athletes in the country and considering that she is only in her early 20s, her best is only yet to come.

TAGS

PV SindhubadmintonBiopic

From Zee News

Lionel Messi contract &#039;agreed and signed&#039;, says Barcelona chief
Football

Lionel Messi contract 'agreed and signed', says B...

US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out in mixed doubles quarters
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out...

India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
cricket

India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 OD...

Watch: PV Sindhu plays badminton with actor Sonu Sood, producer of her biopic
Badminton

Watch: PV Sindhu plays badminton with actor Sonu Sood, prod...

Saina Nehwal eyes Superseries Final qualification after reuniting with Pullela Gopichand
Badminton

Saina Nehwal eyes Superseries Final qualification after reu...

US Open 2017: Old guns Roger Federer, Venus Williams favourites as we look ahead to quarterfinals
Tennis

US Open 2017: Old guns Roger Federer, Venus Williams favour...

Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop&#039;s daughter
cricket

Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop...

Live: India vs Macau, AFC Asian Cup football qualifier
Football

Live: India vs Macau, AFC Asian Cup football qualifier

Twitter brutally trolls Shabbir Rahman for his &#039;I can be like Virat Kohli&#039; comment
cricket

Twitter brutally trolls Shabbir Rahman for his 'I can...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video