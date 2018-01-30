India Open: Shreyansh Jaiswal, Aakarshi Kashyap among Indians to enter main draw

New Delhi: Shreyansh Jaiswal and Aakarshi Kashyap were among the four Indian shuttlers to enter the main draw of the singles event at the USD 350,000 India Open Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

In qualifying round today, young men’s singles player Jaiswal defeated Karan Rajan Rajarajan 21-17, 21-16 before seeing off Abhishek Yelegar 21-10, 22-20 to set up a clash with World no 10 HS Prannoy on Wednesday.

Another youngster Kartikey Gulshan Kumar also qualified in men’s singles after outplaying Siril Verma 21-17, 15-21, 21-7 and Bodhit Joshi 21-19, 15-21, 21-18 in the two qualifying rounds to earn a spot in the top quarter of the main draw.

He will face promising shuttler Subhankar Dey on Wednesday.

In women’s singles, two Indian qualifiers Aakarshi and Riya Mukherjee, qualified after notching up impressive wins in the qualifiers.

While Aakarshi prevailed over Vrushali Gummadi 21-17, 18- 21, 21-15, Riya defeated Ira Sharma 21-11, 21-15 in another match.

In men’s doubles and mixed doubles, all the four pairs were from India, while two Indian pairs qualified from women’s doubles.

Qualifiers

Men’s Singles: Kartikey Gulshan Kumar, Shreyansh Jaiswal (both India); Liew Daren, Iskandar Zulkarnain (both Malaysia) Women’s Singles: Aakarshi Kashyap, Riya Mukherjee (both India); Amalie Hertz (Denmark), Mattana Hemrachatanun (Thailand)

Men’s Doubles: Tushar Sharma/Chandrabhusan Tripathi; Krishna Prasad Garaga/Dhruv Kapila; Francis Alwin/K Nandagopal; Rohan Kapoor/Shivam Sharma (all India) Women’s Doubles: Shenan Christian/Riya Gajjar; Rutuparna Panda/Mithula UK (both India); Cao Tong Wei/Yu Zheng; Dong Wenjing/Feng Xueying (both China)

Mixed Doubles: Raju Mohamed Rehan/Anees Kowsar; Siddarth/Jagriti Nashier; Shivam Sharma/Poorvisha S Ram; Vighnesh Devlekar/Harika Veludurthi (all India)