India shuttlers Arjun MR, Ramachandran Shlok enter main draw of German Open

Mulheim-An-Der-Rhur: Indian shuttlers Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok entered the main draw of the men's doubles competition after defeating Thailand combo of Inkarat Apisuk and Tanupat Viriyangkura in straight games at the qualifiers of the German Open.

Arjun and Ramchandran overcame Inkarat and Tanupat 21-15 21-16 in a lop-sided contest in the USD 150,000 World Tour Super 300 tournament. The duo, however, will face a tough task when they clash with top-seeded Japanese pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda tomorrow.

In the main draw, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will take on Danish qualifiers Kasper Antonsen and Niclas Nohr in men's doubles. Subhankar Dey will fight it out against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent in men's singles, while mixed doubles combo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will square off against Taiwanese qualifiers Chang Ko-Chi and Cheng Chi Ya.