Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World title at Glasgow

New Delhi: PV Sindhu is now the anointed queen of Indian badminton. But the 22-year-old has so far failed to win the coveted World title, settling with back-to-back bronze medals in 2013 and 2014.

Since then, she has won a Super Series Premier (China Open in 2016), a Super Series (India Open in 2017) and an Olympics medal (Silver at Rio Olympics). Now, seeded fourth in women's singles, Sindhu will go for the elusive world title.

Like her compatriot Saina Nehwal, Sindhu has been given a first round bye. She is likely to play World No. 41 Kim Hyo Min in her first match, then a possible meeting with 13th seed Cheung Ngan Yi awaits.

In the absence of World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying, Sindhu indeed got a good chance to go all the way in the Glasgow Worlds. Only threat she faces en route to her third medal in the Worlds is Chinese fifth seed Sun Yu.

Sindhu's prominence as a leading shuttler has helped the sport gained a never before seen popularity in India. Her silver medal winning campaign at Rio Olympics has been regarded as a watershed moment in Indian badminton.

If she's to immortalize her name, then Sindhu will need to win a world title. And she has been preparing for the event by taking time off. She last featured in the Australian Open in June.

“Well there are expectations always, and they have increased since Rio, but I have a long way to go and need to keep working hard for that. We have two Indonesian coaches who are devising plans for my game and taking care of our fitness as well,” Sindhu said about her preparation.