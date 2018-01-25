Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu advance to Round 2, Parupalli Kashyap exits

Olympians Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have advanced into the second round of the Indonesia Masters with contrasting wins in the women's singles.

London Olympics bronze medalist Nehwal was made to sweat by Chen Yufei as she defeated the Chinese 22-24, 21-15, 21-14 in a match that lasted an hour and nine minutes.

However, Olympic silver medallist Sindhu registered a straight-set victory of 21-13, 21-10 over local player Hanna Raramdini.

Saina will next lock horns with China's Chen Xiaoxin, while Sindhu will take on Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei on Thursday.

If the two Indian ace shuttlers win their respective second-round matches, they will face each other in the quarter-finals.

In men's singles, India have lost the challenge as Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the tournament after receiving an 18-21, 18-21 defeat from Malaysian Wei Feng Chong.

Sameer Verma also was knocked out of the competition following 16-21, 21-12, 10-21 defeat from Japanese Kazumasa Sakai.