Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth shocks world number 1 Son Wan Ho to enter Super Series Premier final

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth shocked world number one Son Wan Ho of Korea to enter the men's singles final of the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Saturday.

Srikanth, ranked 22nd, got the better of Korean shuttler in three games, 21-15,14-21, 24-22 in one hour and 12 minutes. It was their seventh meeting, with the India still trailing 3-4 in the head-to-head count.

It could have been a second successive all-Indian Super Series final in Indonesia, but Srikanth's compatriot HS Prannoy lost to lowered-ranked Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in another three-game thriller earlier in the day.

Sakai, ranked 47th, beat Prannoy 21-17, 26-28, 18-21 in the first semi-final.

Last month, B Sai Praneeth beat Srikanth in the final of Singapore Open to pick first career title.

This is the fourth Super Series final for Srikanth. He won the 2014 China Open and 2015 India Open.

Saina Nehwal is the only Indian to have won the Indonesia Open.