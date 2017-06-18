Indonesia Open: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Kidambi Srikanth on Super Series Premier triumph

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 23:00
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Kidambi Srikanth on the Indian shuttler's Indonesian Open triumph in Jakarta. Srikanth defeated Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai in the men's singles final to claim his second Super Series Premier and third Super Series title today.

The 22nd ranked Indian took just 37 minutes to beat the world number 47 in straight games, 21-11 21-19. The win help Srikanth avenge his compatriot HS Prannoy, who lost to the Japanese in yesterday's semi-final in three grueling games.

"Congratulations @srikidambi! We are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament," Modi wrote in his Twitter handle.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the 24-year-old from Guntur on his achievement and announced INR 5 lakh reward.

"Congrats @srikidambi on your superb win at #IndonesiaSSP Finals. You've made us all proud. Glad to announce Re 5 lakh award from @BAI_Media," Sarma tweeted.

Prannoy, who suffered an agonising defeat in the semi-final, also congratulated Srikanth on the win.

"@srikidambi congrats broooo"

Continuing his brilliant form, Srikanth started the title clash in style, winning 21-11 in just 13 minutes. But the Japanese came back strongly to pose a fight-back, and was leading 13-11, then 17-15 as the match threatened to go all three games. But from 19-19, the more experienced Indian hold his nerve to close out the match with a tight 21-19 win.

Srikanth has been in sublime form these couple of months. After losing to Praneeth in Singapore title clash, he shocked some of the biggest names in the game in Jakarta. Yesterday, he got the better of world number one one Son Wan Ho of Korea in three games, 21-15,14-21, 24-22 which lasted one hour and 12 minutes.

