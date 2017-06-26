Industrialist Anand Mahindra to gift Kidambi Srikanth a TUV300 for winning Australian Open Superseries title

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 10:20
New Delhi: Soon after the Badminton Association of India announced a Rs. 5 lakh cash reward to Kidambi Srikanth for winning the Australia Open Superseries title, noted industrialist and diversified business conglomerate Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra said he would "personally" hand over a TUV300 to the shuttler.

"He wins! Now officially STEAMROLLER SRIKANTH!," Mahindra tweeted on Srikanth's win.

Soon after, a Twitter user highlighted that Srikanth's prize money is way less as compared to cricketers, asking Mahindra to look into the matter.

"Sir, He (Srikanth) gets only five lakh..That's nothing compared to cricket, pls do something," @NastreTheMust wrote in his tweet.

Responding to the Twitter follower, Mahindra tweeted,

"OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud. A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I'll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300," Mahindra tweeted.

The 24-year-old Srikanth extended his stellar run of form to become the first Indian male shuttler to win two consecutive Superseries title.

Apart from Srikanth, the performances of other Indian players at the Australian Open Superseries were also impressive as Sai Praneeth, P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal all made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

(With PTI inputs)

Kidambi SrikanthAnand MahindraMahindra TUV 300Australian Open SuperseriesBadminton Association of IndiaBadminton News

