Japan Open: Kidambi Srikanth falls in quarters, India out of contention

Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of Japan open by Korea's Lee Dong Keun in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Srikanth lost 21-19, 16-21, 18-21 to World No. 33 Dong Keun in a 79-minute last-eight match.

Former World No. 1 and Commonwealth Games silver medallist had advanced to the Quarterfinal round, avenging his 2018 Asian Games second-round loss to Hong Kong’s Vincent Wong. Srikanth had beat World No. 27 Wong 21-15 and 21-14 in the round of 16 match.

Following Kidambi's exit, the Indian shuttlers' Japan Open campaign came to an end. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had crashed out in the pre-quarterfinal round in the Women’s and Men’s singles respectively.

Prannoy had gone down 14-21, 17-20 to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Sindhu, on the other hand, lost 18-21, 19-21 to World No. 14 Gao Fangjie of China.

Meanwhile, Men's doubles pair Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost 18-21, 21-16, 12-21 to He Jiting and Tan Qiang of China. In the mixed doubles, Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy had lost 16-21, 16-21 to Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in the second round.

(With PTI inputs)