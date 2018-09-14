हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kidambi Srikanth

Japan Open: Kidambi Srikanth falls in quarters, India out of contention

Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of Japan open by Korea's Lee Dong Keun in the quarterfinals on Friday. 

Japan Open: Kidambi Srikanth falls in quarters, India out of contention
Image Courtesy: PTI

Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of Japan open by Korea's Lee Dong Keun in the quarterfinals on Friday. 

Srikanth lost 21-19, 16-21, 18-21 to World No. 33 Dong Keun in a 79-minute last-eight match.  

Former World No. 1 and Commonwealth Games silver medallist had advanced to the Quarterfinal round, avenging his 2018 Asian Games second-round loss to Hong Kong’s Vincent Wong. Srikanth had beat World No. 27 Wong  21-15 and 21-14 in the round of 16 match.

Following Kidambi's exit, the Indian shuttlers' Japan Open campaign came to an end. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had crashed out in the pre-quarterfinal round in the Women’s and Men’s singles respectively.

Prannoy had gone down 14-21, 17-20 to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Sindhu, on the other hand, lost 18-21, 19-21 to World No. 14 Gao Fangjie of China. 

Meanwhile, Men's doubles pair Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost 18-21, 21-16, 12-21 to He Jiting and Tan Qiang of China. In the mixed doubles, Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy had lost 16-21, 16-21 to Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in the second round. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Kidambi SrikanthPV SindhuHS PrannoyJapan Openbadminton

Must Watch