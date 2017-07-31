close
Jwala Gutta involved in bust up with Twitter follower who called her mother 'Chinese'

The 33-year old Indian shuttler had tweeted a video of her mother, following which she was accused of being anti-national and 'Anti Modi' by a random Twitter user. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 10:35
Jwala Gutta involved in bust up with Twitter follower who called her mother &#039;Chinese&#039;

New Delhi: India badminton doubles star Jwala Gutta was involved in a Twitter outrage when a follower, in a derogatory way, called her mother – Yelan Gutta – a Chinese. Jwala was understandably furious with the person and it soon became a heated argument.

The 33-year old Indian shuttler had tweeted a video of her mother, following which she was accused of being anti-national and 'Anti Modi' by a random Twitter user. The video which showed Jwala singing a song also featured her mother.

Later, the Twitter user commented saying, "Is it because ur mother is from China that's y u oppose Modi every time?". And the shuttler just couldn't take and wrote back, "Think twice before u talk."

The heated conversation, from there on, continued. Here's the chain of tweets:

Concluding the matter, Jwala took to Twitter and took a subtle dig at all such stupid people who poke their noses for unnecessary reasons.

In recent times, social media has become a platform for people to corner and troll anyone no matter how bizarre the reasons may be. Celebrities have been the subject of  unnecessary personal attacks off late, be it posting a picture with their wife, family or even playing chess.

