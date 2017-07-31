Jwala Gutta involved in bust up with Twitter follower who called her mother 'Chinese'

New Delhi: India badminton doubles star Jwala Gutta was involved in a Twitter outrage when a follower, in a derogatory way, called her mother – Yelan Gutta – a Chinese. Jwala was understandably furious with the person and it soon became a heated argument.

The 33-year old Indian shuttler had tweeted a video of her mother, following which she was accused of being anti-national and 'Anti Modi' by a random Twitter user. The video which showed Jwala singing a song also featured her mother.

Later, the Twitter user commented saying, "Is it because ur mother is from China that's y u oppose Modi every time?". And the shuttler just couldn't take and wrote back, "Think twice before u talk."

Think twice before u talk — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

The heated conversation, from there on, continued. Here's the chain of tweets:

When u bring my parents in the conversation..u wish u didn't see this side of me!!! Mind it — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

Firstly I've lost all respect for u!! So I don't think u will get any answer from me!! Secondly if u had any question..ask straight!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

U have lost ur mind!! Another word..u shall be blocked!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

Concluding the matter, Jwala took to Twitter and took a subtle dig at all such stupid people who poke their noses for unnecessary reasons.

Bewkoof logo ki kami bilkul Nahi hai!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 30, 2017

In recent times, social media has become a platform for people to corner and troll anyone no matter how bizarre the reasons may be. Celebrities have been the subject of unnecessary personal attacks off late, be it posting a picture with their wife, family or even playing chess.