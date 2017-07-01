Kidambi Srikanth honoured to have met PM Narendra Modi, says can't ask for anything else

New Delhi: Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth who recently won the Australian Open Super Series title met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Asia's finest multi-purpose stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

PM Modi and Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani were present at the inauguration ceremony along with eminent Sportspersons and Olympians – Bhaichung Bhutia, Anup Kumar, Srikanth Kadambi, Gagan Narang, Sushil Kumar, Pullela Gopichand, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Deepa Malik and Udit Sheth, Managing Director, TransStadia.

The Indian shuttler later took to Twitter to upload the picture of him receiving the blessing of PM Modi, saying, "I feel honoured to meet you and talk to you sir. I can't ask for anything else. This photo just says how happy I am."

I feel honoured to meet you and talk to you sir. I can't ask for anything else. This photo just says how happy I am. pic.twitter.com/c608a3WQOM — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) June 30, 2017

Srikanth's coach Pullela Gopichand was also seen standing alongside the shuttler in the picture.

At the event, PM Modi praised Kidambi for his recent triumph alongwith Gujarat cricketer Parthiv Patel, saying they demonstrate excellence in their fields. He also hailed paralympian Deepa Malik, saying that she has shown what self-confidence can achieve.

At the inauguration of The Arena By TransStadia, PM Modi said, "Ten years ago, this spot in Kankaria was completely different with only a single old building. Now after the completion of Udit’s dream, this beautiful structure in the form of a world class multi-purpose stadium, is in front of the country for all to see.

I would insist all the sportspersons present here to go through the various facilities that TransStadia offers from across the globe, right here in India, so they can motivate the youth of ‘New India’. I would request all the schools in Gujarat and Gujarat Government to get their students to witness the facilities present at The Arena so they know the world class technology and science required to achieve sporting glory.

Sports plays a vital role in the life of an individual. Today sports is a viable career opportunity for youngsters. The sweat and hard work of sportspersons is a different kind of service to the nation which gives billions of us a reason to stand tall with pride. I am confident that in the coming years India will become a bigger power in sports globally."

Gujarat chief minster Vijay Rupani also showered praise on the PM saying how the stadium has come up because of Modi's vision.