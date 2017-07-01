close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kidambi Srikanth honoured to have met PM Narendra Modi, says can't ask for anything else

PM Modi and Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani were present at the inauguration ceremony along with eminent Sportspersons and Olympians.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 11:04
Kidambi Srikanth honoured to have met PM Narendra Modi, says can&#039;t ask for anything else
Courtesy: Twitter (@srikidambi)

New Delhi: Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth who recently won the Australian Open Super Series title met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Asia's finest multi-purpose stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

PM Modi and Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani were present at the inauguration ceremony along with eminent Sportspersons and Olympians – Bhaichung Bhutia, Anup Kumar, Srikanth  Kadambi, Gagan Narang, Sushil Kumar, Pullela Gopichand, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Deepa Malik and Udit Sheth, Managing Director, TransStadia.

The Indian shuttler later took to Twitter to upload the picture of him receiving the blessing of PM Modi, saying, "I feel honoured to meet you and talk to you sir. I can't ask for anything else. This photo just says how happy I am." 

Srikanth's coach Pullela Gopichand was also seen standing alongside the shuttler in the picture.

At the event, PM Modi praised Kidambi for his recent triumph alongwith Gujarat cricketer Parthiv Patel, saying they demonstrate excellence in their fields. He also hailed paralympian Deepa Malik, saying that she has shown what self-confidence can achieve.

At the inauguration of The Arena By TransStadia, PM Modi said, "Ten years ago, this spot in Kankaria was completely different with only a single old building. Now after the completion of Udit’s dream, this beautiful structure in the form of a world class multi-purpose stadium, is in front of the country for all to see.

I would insist all the sportspersons present here to go through the various facilities that TransStadia offers from across the globe, right here in India, so they can motivate the youth of ‘New India’. I would request all the schools in Gujarat and Gujarat Government to get their students to witness the facilities present at The Arena so they know the world class technology and science required to achieve sporting glory.

Sports plays a vital role in the life of an individual. Today sports is a viable career opportunity for youngsters. The sweat and hard work of sportspersons is a different kind of service to the nation which gives billions of us a reason to stand tall with pride. I am confident that in the coming years India will become a bigger power in sports globally."

Gujarat chief minster Vijay Rupani also showered praise on the PM saying how the stadium has come up because of Modi's vision.

TAGS

Kidambi SrikanthNarendra ModiAustralian Open Super SeriesTransStadiaVijay RupaniPullela GopichandParthiv Patel

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo – See videos and pics
Football

Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzz...

Aussie players consider South Africa tour boycott over talks breakdown with Cricket Australia
cricket

Aussie players consider South Africa tour boycott over talk...

He stepped in when we needed runs, skipper Virat Kohli lavishes praise on MS Dhoni
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

He stepped in when we needed runs, skipper Virat Kohli lavi...

&#039;Wine-like&#039; MS Dhoni reflects on 78-run knock against West Indies, says felt good to have scored runs
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

'Wine-like' MS Dhoni reflects on 78-run knock aga...

MS Dhoni leapfrogs Adam Gilchrist to become second highest scoring wicket-keeper in ODI history
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

MS Dhoni leapfrogs Adam Gilchrist to become second highest...

WATCH: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin combine to send Jason Holder packing on wide ball in WI vs IND 3rd ODI
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin combine to send Jason Holder pack...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video