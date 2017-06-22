close
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy improve in BWF ranking

In women's singles, Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu lost one place each to slump to fourth and 16th positions respectively.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 21:50
New Delhi: Riding on his performance at the Indonesia Super Series Premier last week, Indian ace K Srikanth improved 11 places to jump to the 11th spot in the latest BWF World ranking here on Thursday.

Srikanth, a former World No. 3, clinched his second Super Series Premier event last week at Jakarta. He now has 51,603 points in his kitty.

H S Prannoy, who stunned Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei and China's Chen Long in Indonesia to reach the semifinals, improved four places to reach a 21st spot.

However, Ajay Jayaram and B Sai Praneeth slipped two places to take the 15th and 16th spots.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy improved two places to reach the 26th spot, while Sikki and Pranaav Jerry Chopra lost a place to be at 16th spot among

Mixed doubles pairs.

