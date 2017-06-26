Kidambi Srikanth thanks Sachin Tendulkar for 'billion wishes' worthy tweet post Australia Superseries win

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was one ot those numerous celebrities who extended greetings to Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday for his Australian Open Superseries men's title victory.

"Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter account.

Replying back to the Master Blaster's tweet, the shuttler promised that he will continue to give his best for the country and Tendulkar's wish is equivalent to a billion wishes for him.

"@sachin_rt Thank you sir. Your tweet is like a billion wishes for me. Will keep giving my best for the country," Srikanth tweeted.

Srikanth, who secured back-to-back Superseries triumphs after lifting the Indonesia Open title, displayed a committed gameplay in his dominating run to outclass Olympic champion Cheng Long of China 22-20, 21-16 in the final in Sydney.

The Australian Open Superseries saw a change in odds for the Indian after he had lost five times in a row earlier to his Chinese opponent Long.

The 24-year-old player won the second superseries title in a matter of one week after a victory in the Indonesian Open.