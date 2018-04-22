Kidambi Srikanth thanks Sachin Tendulkar for motivating him

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth met iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday to feel extremely privileged and honoured.

The World No 1 Indian shuttler recollected his previous meeting with Tendulkar in 2015 when the legend wished him to become the top shuttler. Srikanth, thanked Tendulkar for having given him the motivation to work much harder, thus chalking his way to the top.

I am honoured to meet you sir. I still remember in 2015 when you told me that I will become World No.1 and that made me work much harder. Thank you sir @sachin_rt for your kind words. pic.twitter.com/alNNpr4Qft — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) April 22, 2018

Last month, Srikanth lost his singles final against Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth won the first game but went down in the following two as Chong Wei tested him to the limit.