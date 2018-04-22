हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
badminton

Kidambi Srikanth thanks Sachin Tendulkar for motivating him

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth met iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday to feel extremely privileged and honoured. 

Courtesy: Twitter

The World No 1 Indian shuttler recollected his previous meeting with Tendulkar in 2015 when the legend wished him to become the top shuttler. Srikanth, thanked Tendulkar for having given him the motivation to work much harder, thus chalking his way to the top. 

Last month, Srikanth lost his singles final against Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth won the first game but went down in the following two as Chong Wei tested him to the limit. 

