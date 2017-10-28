Kidambi Srikanth vs HS Prannoy, French Open semifinal: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy set up an all-Indian men`s singles semi-final in the 2017 French Open Superseries after winning their respective quarter-final matches.

Prannoy consumed 47 minutes in ousting South Korea`s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-16, 21-16 while Srikanth bounced back from a game down to beat Chinese No. 4 seed, Shi Yuqi 8-21, 21-19, 21-9 in a match that lasted exactly an hour.

In the men`s singles match, Prannoy hardly lost any sweat in the first game and held a comfortable lead throughout.

In the second game, Hyeok Jin upped his game and caused the Indian some problems. However, Prannoy was quick to overcome the difficult period and clinch the tie without any hiccups.

The other men`s singles quarter-final witnessed a dramatic comeback from the eighth-seeded Srikanth, who rose four spots to the fourth position after clinching the Denmark Open last week.

Srikanth failed to find the momentum in the first game and was easily overpowered by the Chinese shuttler.

The Indian opened up with a good lead in the second game before the breather but the Chinese clawed his way back to go neck and neck until the Guntur-born shuttler used all his experience to take the final two points.

Srikanth, however, totally dominated the proceedings in the decider to seal the match in his favour.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: October 28 (Saturday)

Time: 7 pm IST (Likely)

Venue: Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Paris

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-head: Srikanth leads 2-1

2017 record:

Srikanth - Won 35, Lost 8

Prannoy - Won 29, Lost 12

Recent record (last 10 matches):

Srikanth - Won 9, Lost 1

Prannoy - Won 7, Lost 3