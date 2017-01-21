Malaysia Masters: Saina Newhal eases into final of season opener

New Delhi: Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal thrashed Hong Kong`s Yip Pui Yin to enter the final of season opening Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold on Saturday in Sibu, Malaysia.

The former world number one took just 30 minutes to dished out a straight games 21-13, 21-10 win over the Hong Kong player.

The 26-year-old Indian gained from a brilliant start, even as the world no. 30 Yin tried to bounce back. It was 8-5 at one time in the first game, but Saina finished it off in style.

Currently ranked 10th the world, Nehwal took made it a one-way contest in the second game, winning it 21-10.

In the final, Saina will take on unseeded Thailand teenager Pornpawee Chochuwong, who shocked second-seeded Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in three gruelling games 21-19, 20-22, 21-18 in their semi-final.

A win tomorrow will boost the Indian shuttler, who is fighting hard to regain her top form after coming back from injury induced lay-off.