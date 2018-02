Malaysian badminton pair probed for match-fixing

Kuala Lumpur: Two Malaysian badminton players are being investigated for suspected match-fixing by the sports governing body and could be banned for life if found guilty, a sports official said on Wednesday.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is probing the pair over alleged fixing that happened about two years ago, said Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

He refused to disclose their identities but Malaysia's The Star newspaper reported that one used to be a top junior player and the other had taken part in the Thomas Cup, a prestigious team event.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of heinous behaviour - it will tarnish badminton's reputation,” Norza told AFP.

The BWF declined to comment.

Under BWF rules, players found guilty of match-fixing can be banned for life. The Star reported that the players, who have been suspended, will attend a BWF hearing in Singapore this month.

Malaysia's anti-corruption authorities also said they would investigate the allegations.

Match-fixing scandals have in the past hit other sports in Asia, including cricket and football, but have been rare in badminton.