Mayanti Langer wishes Indian hockey team, Srikanth Kidambi good luck on Super Sunday

New Delhi: Celebrated cricket presenter Mayanti Langer on Sunday wished Indian men's hockey team and badminton ace Srikanth Kidambi ahead of their respective finals to be played later in the day.

On a Super Sunday for India sports, Virat Kohli & Co will take on the first ODI match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match starts 1:30 pm IST.

It will be followed by the 10th Asia Cup Hockey final, with India playing Malaysia in Dhaka. The match starts 5 pm IST. Then, Kidambi takes on South Korean legend Lee Hyun Il in the men's singles final of Denmark Open 2017 at Odense. The match is expected tentatively scheduled for 6:40 pm IST.

Mayanti, who will be busy presenting the cricket match for the official broadcasters of the series, took to Twitter to wish both the hockey team and Kidambi.

She wrote,

What a day for Indian sport @srikidambi and @TheHockeyIndia both into the finals of their respective events all the best — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) October 21, 2017

For the uninitiated, Langer is the wife of India cricketer Stuart Binny. They got married in 2012.