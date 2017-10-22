Mayanti Langer wishes Indian hockey team, Srikanth Kidambi good luck on Super Sunday
For the uninitiated, Langer is the wife of India cricketer Stuart Binny. They got married in 2012.
New Delhi: Celebrated cricket presenter Mayanti Langer on Sunday wished Indian men's hockey team and badminton ace Srikanth Kidambi ahead of their respective finals to be played later in the day.
On a Super Sunday for India sports, Virat Kohli & Co will take on the first ODI match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match starts 1:30 pm IST.
It will be followed by the 10th Asia Cup Hockey final, with India playing Malaysia in Dhaka. The match starts 5 pm IST. Then, Kidambi takes on South Korean legend Lee Hyun Il in the men's singles final of Denmark Open 2017 at Odense. The match is expected tentatively scheduled for 6:40 pm IST.
Mayanti, who will be busy presenting the cricket match for the official broadcasters of the series, took to Twitter to wish both the hockey team and Kidambi.
She wrote,
What a day for Indian sport @srikidambi and @TheHockeyIndia both into the finals of their respective events all the best
— Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) October 21, 2017
