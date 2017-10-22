Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Mayanti Langer wishes Indian hockey team, Srikanth Kidambi good luck on Super Sunday

For the uninitiated, Langer is the wife of India cricketer Stuart Binny. They got married in 2012.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 22, 2017, 12:11 PM IST
Courtesy: Instagram (mayantilanger)

New Delhi: Celebrated cricket presenter Mayanti Langer on Sunday wished Indian men's hockey team and badminton ace Srikanth Kidambi ahead of their respective finals to be played later in the day.

On a Super Sunday for India sports, Virat Kohli & Co will take on the first ODI match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match starts 1:30 pm IST.

It will be followed by the 10th Asia Cup Hockey final, with India playing Malaysia in Dhaka. The match starts 5 pm IST. Then, Kidambi takes on South Korean legend Lee Hyun Il in the men's singles final of Denmark Open 2017 at Odense. The match is expected tentatively scheduled for 6:40 pm IST.

Mayanti, who will be busy presenting the cricket match for the official broadcasters of the series, took to Twitter to wish both the hockey team and Kidambi.

She wrote,

