close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New world number two PV Sindhu eyes top spot

To be ranked the numero uno player in the world is firmly the next goal on Sindhu’s mind.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 17:24
New world number two PV Sindhu eyes top spot

New Delhi: PV Sindhu has once again risen to the second spot in the official badminton rankings for women’s singles players. But she now wants the top spot, something that her talent deserves. It is also a coveted position in which her contemporary and countrywoman Saina Nehwal has been before. To be ranked the numero uno player in the world is firmly the next goal on Sindhu’s mind.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Sindhu said, "I hope there will be many more Superseries titles coming forward and I hope I will go much more further. Definitely, I will be coming to number two in the world so hoping now for number one. If you play well, definitely your ranking will go up."

She also added, "There aren't too many distractions in my life. I do practice, I don't miss my sessions. Yes, the media and everything is there, they will always have high expectations but it is just that you have to play your game and give your best. Preparations for tournaments have always been good.”

She further said, "There are many more players who are coming up and there will be a rivalry with many players. The top 10, in fact the top 20 players, are really doing well. It's just on that day who plays well will be the winner I feel."

TAGS

PV Sindhubadmintonrankings

From Zee News

With Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowling well, tough roads ahead for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja: Harbhajan Singh
cricket

With Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowling well, tough...

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli targets MS Dhoni&#039;s record of nine successive ODI wins
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli targets MS Dhoni's record...

2017 has been MS Dhoni’s best-ever year, here’s proof
cricket

2017 has been MS Dhoni’s best-ever year, here’s proof

&#039;Pressure is on him, not me&#039;: David Warner takes a dig at Kuldeep Yadav
cricket

'Pressure is on him, not me': David Warner takes...

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy exit Japan Open in quarters
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy exit Japan Open in quarters

ISL season 4 to begin in Kolkata on November 17
Football

ISL season 4 to begin in Kolkata on November 17

Watch: After winning 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli &amp; Co celebrated Manish Pandey&#039;s birthday in Kolkata
cricket

Watch: After winning 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli & Co celebrat...

India move step closer to number one ODI ranking
cricket

India move step closer to number one ODI ranking

See pic: Day after Chennai ODI, MS Dhoni met N Srinivasan at India Cements office
cricket

See pic: Day after Chennai ODI, MS Dhoni met N Srinivasan a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video