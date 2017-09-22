New world number two PV Sindhu eyes top spot

New Delhi: PV Sindhu has once again risen to the second spot in the official badminton rankings for women’s singles players. But she now wants the top spot, something that her talent deserves. It is also a coveted position in which her contemporary and countrywoman Saina Nehwal has been before. To be ranked the numero uno player in the world is firmly the next goal on Sindhu’s mind.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Sindhu said, "I hope there will be many more Superseries titles coming forward and I hope I will go much more further. Definitely, I will be coming to number two in the world so hoping now for number one. If you play well, definitely your ranking will go up."

She also added, "There aren't too many distractions in my life. I do practice, I don't miss my sessions. Yes, the media and everything is there, they will always have high expectations but it is just that you have to play your game and give your best. Preparations for tournaments have always been good.”

She further said, "There are many more players who are coming up and there will be a rivalry with many players. The top 10, in fact the top 20 players, are really doing well. It's just on that day who plays well will be the winner I feel."