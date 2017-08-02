New Zealand Open badminton: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy progress to Round 3

New Delhi: In results from the New Zealand Open badminton tournament, both Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy registered wins in their respective matches to move into the third round.

Kashyap had an easy win over Oscar Guo of New Zealand 21-9, 21-8 in a mere 25 minutes to move ahead. On the other hand, Prannoy had two tough games as he beat Firman Abdul Kholik of Indonesia 23-21, 21-18 in a match that lasted 53 minutes.

Other Indian shuttlers Siril Verma and Sourabh Verma also progressed to the next round, while Sahil Sipani and Neeraj Vashist made exit from the USD 120,000 event.

Kashyap will now face Sourabh in the third round while Prannoy will lock horns with 10-seeded Wei Nan.

16-seeded Siril defeated Saputra Vicky Angga of Indonesia 21-14, 21-16 to enter the third round of the competition. Siril will now face Chia Hung Lu of Chinese Taipei.

Seventh-seeded Saurabh also registered an astounding 21-16, 21-16 over Indonesia's Henrikho Kho Wibowo in a match lasting only 28 minutes.

On the other hand, Neeraj bowed out of the tournament after suffering a 16-21, 13-21 defeat against America's Anthony Joe while 11-seeded Lin Yu Hsien defeated Sahil 21-9, 21-8.

Pratul Joshi had to exit from the tournament after facing a 13-21, 22-24 defeat against top seed Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei.