Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma in quarters of Orleans Open World Super 100

Orleans (France): Indian shuttlers P Kashyap and Sameer Verma entered the quarterfinals of the Orleans Open World Super 100 tournament with straight-game wins in the men's singles competition.

Fifth seed Kashyap, who clinched the Austrian Open last month, defeated Ireland's Joshua Magee 21-11 21-14, while Swiss Open champion and top seed Sameer beat local hope Thomas Rouxel 21-16 21-15 in another match on Thursday.

Kashyap, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will face Denmark's third seed Rasmus Gemke, while Sameer takes on another local player Lucas Corvee, seeded eighth.

Kashyap, who was handed a bye in the opener, brushed aside Croatia's Zvonimir Durkinjak 21-16 21-7. Sameer, who also got a bye in the opening round, defeated Russia's Sergey Sirant in the second round.

Men's doubles pair of Francis Alwin and K Nandagopal, seeded sixth, prevailed over Poland combo of Milosz Bochat and Adam Cwalina 15-21 21-17 21-17 to also advance to the quarterfinals.

The Indian duo will face third seeded German combo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Emil Seidel next.

Slowly making a comeback after recovering from a year-long battle with ankle injury, RMV Gurusaidutt went down fighting 20-22 21-17 17-21 to 2015 World Champion bronze medallist Jan O Jorgensen who is also returning from a foot injury.

Another Indian Mugdha Agrey lost 11-21 9-21 to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia as Indian challenge ended in women's singles at Palais des Sports.